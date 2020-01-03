UNAMID deeply concerned by reports of intercommunal violence in West Darfur

The African Union – United Nations Hybrid Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) is deeply concerned by reports of intercommunal violence in West Darfur that left 65 people dead and approximately 54 injured, displaced thousands of civilian population, destroyed shelters and burnt villages. UNAMID condemns the violence and stresses the importance of resolving all disputes in a […]

