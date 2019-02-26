UNHCR Organises Legal Framework Seminar on Protection and Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons

Date: Wednesday, 27 February 2019 – 15.00 – 16.30 Venue: Crown Hotel, Airport Road UNHCR, The UN Refugee Agency in South Sudan and the University of Juba in collaboration with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management will wrap-up a one-day legal framework seminar on Protection and Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons in South […]

