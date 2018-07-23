Alwihda Info
UNHCR condemns attacks in its compound in Maban, South Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR strongly condemns the attack on its compound in South Sudan’s north-western town of Bunj, in which two UN staff were injured. Earlier today UNHCR was informed of a demonstration demanding employment opportunities for the local community. The demonstrators forcefully entered UNHCR’s compound and looted its offices and residence. The Mabanese […]

