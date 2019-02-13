UNHCR delighted as major human rights award presented to a Sudanese refugee

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is delighted that Mr. Abdulaziz Muhamat has received the 2019 Martin Ennals Award at the ceremony in Geneva today. Recognized as a true leader, human rights and humanitarian advocate, Mr. Muhamat has tirelessly cared for fellow refugees, and eloquently drawn the world’s attention to their plight. A refugee himself, Mr […]
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is delighted that Mr. Abdulaziz Muhamat has received the 2019 Martin Ennals Award at the ceremony in Geneva ...
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is delighted that Mr. Abdulaziz Muhamat has received the 2019 Martin Ennals Award at the ceremony in Geneva ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...