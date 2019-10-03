UNHCR urges more support to boost refugee access to tertiary education

Only three per cent of refugees have access to higher education, according to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. In its [“Refugee Student Voices: Refugee Students In Higher Education” report](https://news.e-unhcr.org/optiext/optiextension.dll?ID=hLKhJo4OUwjPi03lGL_hg3iP34jUAcZzXMHts1Gy0lh0HPzxpbmHwwP94kasbY5lDaBnCv1ZadJ92XmzcQnmF6TMilf%2BY) released this week, UNHCR is calling for critical support… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/unhcr-urges-more-support-to-boost-refugee-access-to-tert...
