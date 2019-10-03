Alwihda Info
UNHCR urges more support to boost refugee access to tertiary education


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Octobre 2019


Only three per cent of refugees have access to higher education, according to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. In its [“Refugee Student Voices: Refugee Students In Higher Education” report](https://news.e-unhcr.org/optiext/optiextension.dll?ID=hLKhJo4OUwjPi03lGL_hg3iP34jUAcZzXMHts1Gy0lh0HPzxpbmHwwP94kasbY5lDaBnCv1ZadJ92XmzcQnmF6TMilf%2BY) released this week, UNHCR is calling for critical support… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/unhcr-urges-more-support-to-boost-refugee-access-to-tert...

