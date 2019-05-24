UNMISS and partners aim to de-militarize civilian facilities; improve conditions for returns in Upper Nile

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and partners are working with military commanders and government officials to create a safe and secure environment for displaced people to return home, including by demilitarizing civilian installations such as schools and hospitals in the Upper Nile area. “We are now looking at key areas and activities. […]

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and partners are working with military commanders and government officials to cr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...