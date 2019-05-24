Alwihda Info
UNMISS and partners aim to de-militarize civilian facilities; improve conditions for returns in Upper Nile


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Mai 2019


The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and partners are working with military commanders and government officials to create a safe and secure environment for displaced people to return home, including by demilitarizing civilian installations such as schools and hospitals in the Upper Nile area. “We are now looking at key areas and activities. […]

TCHAD - 24/05/2019

POINT DE VUE - 21/05/2019 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

ANALYSE - 23/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/05/2019 - MAN HASSAN SAID

