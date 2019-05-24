UNMISS hands over newly renovated police station to Aweil authorities (Emmaneul Kele)

The government of Aweil has received a newly renovated police station to improve the enforcement of rule of law in this part of South Sudan. While receiving the keys of the Station from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, the Aweil governor Jaldit Malith Jal said the UN is a true partner for peace. […]

