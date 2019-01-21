UNMISS working to establish facts of peacekeeper involvement in the death of two civilians

During a security incident at a base operated by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan in the capital Juba on Saturday, two civilian contractors were shot by a peacekeeper and died as a result of their injuries. UNMISS promptly informed the South Sudan National Police Service of the incident. The Mission is taking steps […]

