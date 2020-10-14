US$100 million Africa Pathogen Genomics Initiative to Boost Disease Surveillance and Emergency Response Capacity in Africa

Today, a group of public, private and non-profit organizations, led by the African Union Commission through the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), launched the Africa Pathogen Genomics Initiative (Africa PGI) in a US$100 million, four-year partnership to expand access to next-generation genomic sequencing tools and expertise designed to strengthen public health […]

Today, a group of public, private and non-profit organizations, led by the African Union Commis...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...