US$100 million Africa Pathogen Genomics Initiative to Boost Disease Surveillance and Emergency Response Capacity in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Octobre 2020


Today, a group of public, private and non-profit organizations, led by the African Union Commission through the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), launched the Africa Pathogen Genomics Initiative (Africa PGI) in a US$100 million, four-year partnership to expand access to next-generation genomic sequencing tools and expertise designed to strengthen public health […]

