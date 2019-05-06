USA and Ghana inaugurate New Women’s Cancer Center Unit at HopeXchange Medical Center

On May 6, U.S. Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan visited the HopeXchange Medical Center to launch the new Women’s Cancer Center, including a new Clinical Pathology Laboratory and Surgical Suite, which were largely funded by the American people through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The HopeXchange Medical Center is a modern specialist hospital, […]

