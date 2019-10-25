USA partners with Ghana to promote Healthier Behaviors

The United States of America is partnering with Ghana’s Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to encourage all Ghanaians to “Live a Good Life!” In 2016, the Ghana Health Service revived the GoodLife brand, a mass media campaign to promote healthy lifestyle messages through television, radio, posters, and brochures. The United States Agency […]
The United States of America is partnering with Ghana’s Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to encourage all Ghanaians to “L...
The United States of America is partnering with Ghana’s Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to encourage all Ghanaians to “L...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...