USAID Administrator Mark Green’s remarks on Prosper Africa at the Corporate Council on Africa Conference

Thank you for that kind introduction, and thank you for your great leadership. And a special thanks to Florie Liser, President of the Corporate Council on Africa for inviting me to join you today. As many of you know, I served as America’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Mozambique’s beautiful neighbor to the north. My time there, […]

Thank you for that kind introduction, and thank you for your great leadership. And a special thanks to Florie Liser, President of the Corporate Council...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...