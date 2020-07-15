Alwihda Info
USAID announces $15 Million for an Innovative Training Center for Supply-Chain Management in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Juillet 2020


On July 14, 2020, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced $15 million to support a partnership between Arizona State University and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in the Republic of Ghana to create an innovative research and training center to improve African supply-chains. The new Center for Applied Research and […]

