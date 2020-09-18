USTDA expands support for Internet Connectivity in Nigeria

the U.S. Trade and Development Agency continued its 20 years of support for Nigeria’s telecommunications sector by funding two projects that will help deliver fast and reliable internet to thousands of Nigerian households using U.S. technological solutions. “USTDA is committed to establishing a new era of inclusive, secure and sustainable connectivity in Nigeria through our […]

