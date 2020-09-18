Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

USTDA expands support for Internet Connectivity in Nigeria


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Septembre 2020


the U.S. Trade and Development Agency continued its 20 years of support for Nigeria’s telecommunications sector by funding two projects that will help deliver fast and reliable internet to thousands of Nigerian households using U.S. technological solutions. “USTDA is committed to establishing a new era of inclusive, secure and sustainable connectivity in Nigeria through our […]

the U.S. Trade and Development Agency continued its 20 years of support for Nigeria’s telecommunications sector...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/09/2020

​Tchad - Covid-19 : le dépistage massif n'est pas envisagé

​Tchad - Covid-19 : le dépistage massif n'est pas envisagé

Saleh Kebzabo : "le masque gratuit prévu par le gouvernement n'a pas été donné" Saleh Kebzabo : "le masque gratuit prévu par le gouvernement n'a pas été donné" 18/09/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le président donne des orientations au gouvernement pour la période électorale

18/09/2020

Tchad : des magistrats traités "d'esclaves" en pleine audience, dénonce l'Ordre des avocats

18/09/2020

Tchad : 10 choses à retenir sur la brillante intervention de Djerassem à l'Université d'été

18/09/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

ANALYSE - 15/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

ETUDIANTS ETRANGERS : Le Conseil d’État entérine l'application de frais d'inscription plus élevés

Refus de certificat de résidence valable pour dix ans : le tribunal administratif annule la décision 14/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda