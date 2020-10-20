Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Uganda: Sharp Decline in Cases of Typhoid Fever, Diarrhoea, in Capital, Thanks to Sanitation Project


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Octobre 2020


For several years now, typhoid fever and diarrhoea cases have fallen significantly in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, especially in the major district of Kawempe, according to an African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/) report published on 7 October. Kawempe is an administrative subdivision that has developed rapidly, but water and sanitation infrastructure has not kept pace in […]

For several years now, typhoid fever and diarrhoea cases have fallen significantly in the Ugandan cap...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/10/2020

Tchad : le grand Nord réuni à Faya pour le pré-forum décentralisé

Tchad : le grand Nord réuni à Faya pour le pré-forum décentralisé

Tchad : le collectif contre la vie chère donne un ultimatum aux BDT Tchad : le collectif contre la vie chère donne un ultimatum aux BDT 18/10/2020

Populaires

Tchad : nomination d’un PCA de la SHT en remplacement de Kalzeube Payimi

19/10/2020

Tchad : un député contraint à la démission suite à une décision de la Cour suprême

19/10/2020

Tchad : le pré-forum de Pala (3 provinces) demande la suppression du serment confessionnel

19/10/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : au Ouaddaï, l'UNDR appelle chaque citoyen à avoir sa carte d'électeur
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 13/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Algérie - Promotion des exportations hors hydrocarbures : une priorité depuis 2003

Algérie - Promotion des exportations hors hydrocarbures : une priorité depuis 2003

L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51% L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51% 07/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda