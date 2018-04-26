Uganda: Signing of grant agreement between the Korea International Co-operation Agency (KOICA) and United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

The Korea International Cooperation Agency and UNICEF – the United Nations Children’s Fund – have launched a five year programme to scale up water, sanitation and hygiene services in schools in Karamoja. The programme will be executed until 2022, benefitting 56,000 children from 100 schools in all Karamoja districts – Abim, Amudat, Kaabong, Kotido, Moroto, […]

