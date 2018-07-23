Uganda moves to scale up commercial cooperation with Ghana

Uganda’s new envoy to the Republic of Ghana, Amb. Nelson Ocheger has called for the scaling up of commercial cooperation between the two countries so as to spur investment in agriculture and animal husbandry, mining, fishing and infrastructural development. Amb.Ocheger stated this while meeting the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Akufo-Addo shortly […]

