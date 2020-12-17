Umbro and Federation of Uganda Football Associations Team Up for Long-Term Partnership

Umbro South Africa (www.Umbro.co.za) is pleased to announce a new long-term partnership as the official technical sponsor of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) for the next four years. The partnership will see Umbro supply both men’s and women’s national teams with high-performance match kit, training and off field apparel, as well as equipment […]

