Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale Meeting with Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus: Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale met today with Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre in Mogadishu, Somalia. The Under Secretary reaffirmed America’s commitment to assist Somalia with political reform, economic development, and stabilization efforts. The Prime Minster briefed the Under Secretary on recent political and… […]

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus: Under Secretary for Poli...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...