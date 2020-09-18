United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Photoville exhibit shines a light on the far-reaching consequences of COVID-19

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has gathered an exciting and thought-provoking selection of prize-winning international photojournalists for the 2020 edition of the international photography exhibition Photoville. Their work on the theme, The far-reaching fallout from COVID-19, how a once-in-a-century crisis is re-shaping the world will be on display from September 17 to November 29… […]

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has gathered an exciting and thought-...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...