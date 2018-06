UNMISS invites you to attend and cover an event where UNMISS is donating four used vehicles to Jubek State WHAT: UNMISS donates four used vehicles to Jubek State WHEN: Tuesday, 12 June 2018 at 10:00hrs WHERE: Jubek Governor’s Office, Juba. South Sudan. Read more on http://aposource.go-demo.com/press/united-nations-missions-in-south-sudan-unmiss-invites-you-to-attend-and-cover-an-event-where-united-nations-missions-in-south-sudan-unmiss-is-donating-four-used-vehicles-to-jubek?lang=en

