United Nations Secretary-General appoints Mr. Mankeur Ndiaye of Senegal as Special Representative for the Central African Republic

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Mr. Mankeur Ndiaye of Senegal as his new Special Representative for the Central African Republic (CAR) and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA). Mr. Ndiaye succeeds Mr. Parfait Onanga-Anyanga of Gabon, who has been leading the […]

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Mr. Manke...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...