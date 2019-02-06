Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

United Nations Secretary-General appoints Mr. Mankeur Ndiaye of Senegal as Special Representative for the Central African Republic


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Mr. Mankeur Ndiaye of Senegal as his new Special Representative for the Central African Republic (CAR) and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA). Mr. Ndiaye succeeds Mr. Parfait Onanga-Anyanga of Gabon, who has been leading the […]

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Mr. Manke...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/02/2019

Tchad : la lutte contre l'extrémisme violent à travers les médias

Tchad : la lutte contre l'extrémisme violent à travers les médias

Tchad : des kits scolaires distribués au Ouaddaï Tchad : des kits scolaires distribués au Ouaddaï 05/02/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nouvelles frappes françaises contre la colonne armée venue de Libye

06/02/2019

Tchad : la lutte contre l'extrémisme violent à travers les médias

06/02/2019

Coopération Congo-RDC : le président Felix Tshisékedi attendu à Brazzaville, ce 7 février 2019

06/02/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : l'opposition "désapprouve" l'intervention française
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/02/2019 - Mounir al-Hassan

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches 30/01/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 05/02/2019 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : le huitième accord de paix

Centrafrique : le huitième accord de paix

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : la jurisprudence introduit des assouplissements Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : la jurisprudence introduit des assouplissements 01/02/2019 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 21/01/2019 - Thomas Dietrich

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? 21/01/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.