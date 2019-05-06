United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) congratulates the Libyan People on the Advent of Holy Ramadan, calls for a Week-Long Humanitarian Truce

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) congratulates all Libyans on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan. UNSMIL calls for an extendable one-week humanitarian truce starting at four in the morning of the first of Ramadan, 06 May, in accordance with the spirit of this month as well as the Human Rights […]

