United Nations head in South Africa expresses her sadness over the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

The United Nations in South Africa joins all South Africans in mourning the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who passed away yesterday. Affectively known as “MaWinnie” or the Mother of a Nation, the late icon will be remembered for her heroism and dedication in the fight against injustice and oppression during South Africa’s apartheid era and […]

