United Nations officials welcome the signing of an Action Plan to fight sexual violence by the Congolese National Police

Following months of consultations with the Congolese authorities, including with the Special Adviser to the President on Youth, Gender and Violence against Women, and intense advocacy from the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), the Congolese Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Security and Customary Affairs signed the […]

Following months of consultations with the Congolese authorities, including with the Special...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...