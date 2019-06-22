Alwihda Info
United Nations welcomes President Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United Nations in South Africa welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) to the national Parliament last night and support the seven priorities outlined for achievement by 2030. Speaking from Cape Town where she attended the SONA event on behalf of the UN in South Africa, Nardos Bekele-Thomas, the UN Resident […]

The United Nations in South Africa welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) to the national Parliament last nigh...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



