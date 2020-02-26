Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

United States and Kenya Partner on The Establishment of a National Public Health Institute


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United States Government through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the International Association of National Public Health Institutes (IANPHI) supported a stakeholder’s workshop to advance the establishment of a National Public Health Institute (NPHI) in Kenya. This meeting reflects the shared vision of a world safe from public health threats. NPHIs […]

The United States Government through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Internation...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 25/02/2020

Tchad : les préparatifs avancent pour le salon africain de l'agriculture

Tchad : les préparatifs avancent pour le salon africain de l'agriculture

Tchad : à Moussoro, des jeunes offrent 360 livres à un lycée Tchad : à Moussoro, des jeunes offrent 360 livres à un lycée 25/02/2020

Populaires

Tchad : fin de cavale pour un gang qui a dérobé près de 600 millions FCFA

25/02/2020

Egypte : l'ancien président Hosni Moubarak est mort

25/02/2020

Tchad : le Palais Royal d'Abéché "n'est pas un bien de l'Etat", met en garde l'avocat Kagonbé

25/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : de nombreuses armes lourdes saisies par l'armée au Tibesti
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/02/2020 - Aristide Sélleson

Qui veut affaiblir Touadera en utilisant Mapenzi ?

Qui veut affaiblir Touadera en utilisant Mapenzi ?

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ? Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ? 13/02/2020 - ALLATCHI YAYA

ANALYSE - 24/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Droit des étrangers et immigration : les chiffres de l’année 2019

Droit des étrangers et immigration : les chiffres de l’année 2019

Titre de séjour « vie privée et familiale : alerte du Défenseur des droits Titre de séjour « vie privée et familiale : alerte du Défenseur des droits 19/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar