United States and Kenya Partner on The Establishment of a National Public Health Institute

The United States Government through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the International Association of National Public Health Institutes (IANPHI) supported a stakeholder’s workshop to advance the establishment of a National Public Health Institute (NPHI) in Kenya. This meeting reflects the shared vision of a world safe from public health threats. NPHIs […]
The United States Government through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Internation...
The United States Government through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Internation...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...