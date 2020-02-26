United States and Kenya Partner on The Establishment of a National Public Health Institute

The United States Government through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the International Association of National Public Health Institutes (IANPHI) supported a stakeholder’s workshop to advance the establishment of a National Public Health Institute (NPHI) in Kenya. This meeting reflects the shared vision of a world safe from public health threats. NPHIs […]

The United States Government through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Internation...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...