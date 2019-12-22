Alwihda Info
United States provides 54 New Humvees to Djibouti


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A shipment of 54 new Humvees arrived in port at Djibouti City, Djibouti this week, as part of a $31 million train-and-equip partnership between the U.S. government and the Djiboutian military. The military vehicles will be delivered to the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) for use by its Rapid Intervention Battalion, a FAD advanced infantry […]

