United States provides 54 New Humvees to Djibouti

A shipment of 54 new Humvees arrived in port at Djibouti City, Djibouti this week, as part of a $31 million train-and-equip partnership between the U.S. government and the Djiboutian military. The military vehicles will be delivered to the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) for use by its Rapid Intervention Battalion, a FAD advanced infantry […]

