Using advanced AI to stay ahead of cybercriminals

By Doros Hadjizenonos, Regional Director – SADC at Fortinet As the threat landscape continues to evolve rapidly, it now includes increasingly sophisticated, zero-day malware that traditional security approaches can no longer keep pace with. As a result, security researchers estimate that the cost of cybercrime will outpace security spend by over 16X, reaching $2.1 trillion […]

