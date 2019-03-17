Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

VIVA Bahrain delivers a simpler connectivity experience with Gemalto’s eSIM management solution


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 – GTO) (www.Gemalto.com), the world leader in digital security, has partnered with VIVA Bahrain, the Kingdom’s telecom provider leaders, to supply them with a [remote subscription](https://www.gemalto.com/mobile/networks/on-demand-connectivity/) (https://bit.ly/2Cp6Hpl) management platform that enables customers to instantly [activate a mobile connection](https://www.gemalto.com/mobile/networks/on-demand-connectivity/consumer-esim-device-activation-modes)… Re...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/03/2019

Tchad : nomination à la Gendarmerie nationale

Tchad : nomination à la Gendarmerie nationale

Tchad : des faux médecins arnaquaient les civils au Lac Tchad : des faux médecins arnaquaient les civils au Lac 15/03/2019

Populaires

Tchad : le corps d’un nouveau né découvert abandonné à N’Djamena

16/03/2019

Tchad : 15 milliards FCFA pour la réhabilitation de 400 km de routes

16/03/2019

Tchad : 109 villages déjà équipés de la télévision satellitaire par la Chine

16/03/2019
Vidéo à la Une
SAFAGRI : "L’Afrique peut nourrir l’Afrique"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 12/03/2019 - Me Megherbi Fayçal

De la fierté à la déception : La constitution n’est pas un torchon !

De la fierté à la déception : La constitution n’est pas un torchon !

Libérez Mme Hasna Hassan Mohamed injustement emprisonnée ! Libérez Mme Hasna Hassan Mohamed injustement emprisonnée ! 12/03/2019 - Mohamed Qayaad

ANALYSE - 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui