VIVA Bahrain delivers a simpler connectivity experience with Gemalto’s eSIM management solution

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 – GTO) (www.Gemalto.com), the world leader in digital security, has partnered with VIVA Bahrain, the Kingdom’s telecom provider leaders, to supply them with a [remote subscription](https://www.gemalto.com/mobile/networks/on-demand-connectivity/) (https://bit.ly/2Cp6Hpl) management platform that enables customers to instantly [activate a mobile connection](https://www.gemalto.com/mobile/networks/on-demand-connectivity/consumer-esim-device-activation-modes)… Re...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...