Vantage Capital exits Thebe Timrite

Vantage Capital (www.VantageCapital.co.za), Africa’s largest mezzanine debt fund manager, announced today that it has fully exited its investment in Thebe Timrite (“Timrite”), a leading black-controlled supplier of mining support products and services in South Africa. Vantage provided an R89m ($6,3m) mezzanine debt facility to fund the 100% acquisition of Timrite by Thebe Investment Corporation… Read […]

Vantage Capital (www.VantageCapital.co.za), Africa’s largest mezzanine debt fund man...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...