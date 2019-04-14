Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Vantage Capital exits Thebe Timrite


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Vantage Capital (www.VantageCapital.co.za), Africa’s largest mezzanine debt fund manager, announced today that it has fully exited its investment in Thebe Timrite (“Timrite”), a leading black-controlled supplier of mining support products and services in South Africa. Vantage provided an R89m ($6,3m) mezzanine debt facility to fund the 100% acquisition of Timrite by Thebe Investment Corporation… Read […]

Vantage Capital (www.VantageCapital.co.za), Africa’s largest mezzanine debt fund man...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...