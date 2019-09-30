Venture Capital for Africa (VC4A) Proudly Announces Top 12 Ventures for its 2019 Series-A Venture Showcase

VC4A (https://VC4A.com/) is proud to announce the 12 ventures (11 Series A and 1 Seed+) for its 2019 Venture Showcase. These companies represent the best investment opportunities on the continent. They have been vetted by 40 VC investors through a rigorous referral and selection process. The companies demonstrate strong revenues and competitive edge, are well-positioned […]

VC4A (https://VC4A.com/) is proud to announce the 12 ventures (11 Series A and 1 Se...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...