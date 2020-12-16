Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Vertiv Experts foresee Utility-Like Criticality for Data Centers in 2021


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Décembre 2020


As the world moved online seemingly overnight in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the criticality of data centers and the unrelenting reliance on them across all walks of life became an enduring storyline of the crisis. This reality will manifest in new ways in 2021 as the data center and the information ecosystem orbiting […]

As the world moved online seemingly overnight in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the criticality of data centers and the unrelenting reliance on them across a...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/12/2020

Tchad : des villageois escroqués par des faux douaniers, l'UNDR alerte sur le phénomène

Tchad : des villageois escroqués par des faux douaniers, l'UNDR alerte sur le phénomène

Tchad : comment devenir Sénateur ? Tchad : comment devenir Sénateur ? 15/12/2020

Populaires

Tchad : liste d'intégrations à la Fonction publique

15/12/2020

Tchad : liste de 101 lauréats intégrés par arrêté ministériel

15/12/2020

Tchad : nominations à la Présidence de la République

15/12/2020
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/12/2020 - Li Jinjin

Chine : Nouvelle confiance, nouvelles opportunités

Chine : Nouvelle confiance, nouvelles opportunités

Le rôle des femmes est essentiel pour bâtir des communautés résilientes après le Covid-19 Le rôle des femmes est essentiel pour bâtir des communautés résilientes après le Covid-19 17/11/2020 - Vanessa Moungar et Yero Baldeh

ANALYSE - 14/12/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : sur les traces du conflit meurtrier d'Achiguek

Tchad : sur les traces du conflit meurtrier d'Achiguek

Diplomatie : victoire historique du Maroc Diplomatie : victoire historique du Maroc 12/12/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

REACTION - 12/11/2020 - Hisseine Adamou Camara

Tchad : les couturiers professionnels réagissent à l'annonce de l'interdiction d'importation de tissus

Tchad : les couturiers professionnels réagissent à l'annonce de l'interdiction d'importation de tissus

Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne 25/10/2020

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter