Shri Vijay Singh Chauhan, presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, Sao Paulo has been appointed as the Ambassador of India to Burkina Faso. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/vijay-singh-chauhan-appointed-as-the-ambassador-of-india-to-burkina-faso?lang=en

Shri Vijay Singh Chauhan, presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, Sao Paulo has been appointed as the Ambassador of India to Burkina Faso.

He is e...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...