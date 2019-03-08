Alwihda Info
WHO Innovation Challenge to announce 30 finalists at the Africa Health Forum in Cabo Verde


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Mars 2019


The top 30 health-oriented innovations selected from a field of more than 2 400 entries to the first-ever WHO Innovation Challenge will be presented on opening day of the second WHO Africa Health Forum in Praia, Cabo Verde, on 26 March 2019. The WHO Innovation Challenge received a total of 2 471 applications in just […]

