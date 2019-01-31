WHO expresses sadness over the death of a colleague working in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The World Health Organization was saddened to hear this morning about the sudden death of a dear colleague in Beni, the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The colleague was deployed from a neighbouring country to Beni to work in the Ebola response, where he supported the administrative team. The exact cause of death is still […]

The World Health Organization was saddened to hear this morning about the sudden death of a dear colleague in Beni, the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The coll...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...