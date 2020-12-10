Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

WHO urges stronger community role in COVID-19 vaccine rollout


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Décembre 2020


As African countries gear up for COVID-19 vaccination, the World Health Organization (WHO) calls for increased collaboration with communities to enhance the uptake of vaccines once they become available. A 10-point vaccine readiness assessment tool for the 47 countries in WHO African Region finds that progress by countries in bolstering community engagement is only at […]

As African countries gear up for COVID-19 vaccination, the World Health Organization (WHO) calls for increased collab...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 10/12/2020

Tchad : l'ONAMA dévoile son nouveau logo, une version améliorée de l'ancien

Tchad : l'ONAMA dévoile son nouveau logo, une version améliorée de l'ancien

Tchad : la CASHIDO condamne "la montée en puissance des discours de haine" Tchad : la CASHIDO condamne "la montée en puissance des discours de haine" 10/12/2020

Populaires

Tchad : les 10 promesses du chef de l'État à la population du Salamat

10/12/2020

Succes Masra : "si ça continue comme ça, le Tchad va se disloquer"

10/12/2020

Tchad : une femme perd la vie dans un tragique accident de circulation à N'Djamena

10/12/2020
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/12/2020 - Li Jinjin

Chine : Nouvelle confiance, nouvelles opportunités

Chine : Nouvelle confiance, nouvelles opportunités

Le rôle des femmes est essentiel pour bâtir des communautés résilientes après le Covid-19 Le rôle des femmes est essentiel pour bâtir des communautés résilientes après le Covid-19 17/11/2020 - Vanessa Moungar et Yero Baldeh

ANALYSE - 07/12/2020 - NJ Ayuk

Les pays africains doivent adopter une approche équilibrée de la transition énergétique (Par NJ Ayuk)

Les pays africains doivent adopter une approche équilibrée de la transition énergétique (Par NJ Ayuk)

Affaire de trafic des stupéfiants : qui veut sacrifier le Général Tougoud ? Affaire de trafic des stupéfiants : qui veut sacrifier le Général Tougoud ? 28/11/2020 -

REACTION - 12/11/2020 - Hisseine Adamou Camara

Tchad : les couturiers professionnels réagissent à l'annonce de l'interdiction d'importation de tissus

Tchad : les couturiers professionnels réagissent à l'annonce de l'interdiction d'importation de tissus

Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne 25/10/2020

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter