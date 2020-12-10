WHO urges stronger community role in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

As African countries gear up for COVID-19 vaccination, the World Health Organization (WHO) calls for increased collaboration with communities to enhance the uptake of vaccines once they become available. A 10-point vaccine readiness assessment tool for the 47 countries in WHO African Region finds that progress by countries in bolstering community engagement is only at […]
