Water and Sanitation must put measures to prevent further loss of life in Giyani

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation, Mr Mlungisi Johnson, has called for urgent measures to prevent any further loss of life caused by open manholes and trenches in Giyani and other parts of SA. This follows the drowning of Nsuku Mhlongo of Homu Village in Giyani who drowned in a trench […]

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation, Mr Mlungisi Johnson, has called for urgent measures to prevent any further loss of life caused by ope...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...