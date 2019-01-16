Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Water and Sanitation must put measures to prevent further loss of life in Giyani


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation, Mr Mlungisi Johnson, has called for urgent measures to prevent any further loss of life caused by open manholes and trenches in Giyani and other parts of SA. This follows the drowning of Nsuku Mhlongo of Homu Village in Giyani who drowned in a trench […]

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation, Mr Mlungisi Johnson, has called for urgent measures to prevent any further loss of life caused by ope...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mercredi 16 Janvier 2019 - 10:08 Terrorist attacks in Kenya

Mercredi 16 Janvier 2019 - 09:32 Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the terrorist attack in Nairobi

Mercredi 16 Janvier 2019 - 09:23 National Micronutrient Survey launched in Somalia

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/01/2019

Tchad : 33 présumés orpailleurs interpellés au nord

Tchad : 33 présumés orpailleurs interpellés au nord

Tchad : session du conseil de bureau de la carte rose CEMAC Tchad : session du conseil de bureau de la carte rose CEMAC 15/01/2019

Populaires

Tchad : 33 présumés orpailleurs interpellés au nord

15/01/2019

Tchad : nomination d'un nouvel inspecteur général des Finances

16/01/2019

Tchad : la hausse du budget de l’enseignement supérieur pour limiter les grèves

15/01/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : Le procureur met en garde "ceux qui pensent défier la loi"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 14/01/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Une leçon monumentale reçue par les ennemis du Maroc

Une leçon monumentale reçue par les ennemis du Maroc

Centrafrique : un ancien ministre demande un moratoire sur les fêtes Centrafrique : un ancien ministre demande un moratoire sur les fêtes 13/01/2019 - Gap

ANALYSE - 14/01/2019 - APO

Ce que l’Angola peut apprendre de l’expérience nigériane en matière de champs pétroliers marginaux

Ce que l’Angola peut apprendre de l’expérience nigériane en matière de champs pétroliers marginaux

Gilets jaunes : Et s'ils étaient noirs et arabes ? Gilets jaunes : Et s'ils étaient noirs et arabes ? 29/12/2018 - Aliou TALL

REACTION - 13/01/2019 - Info Alwihda

Frais de scolarité pour étudiants étrangers en France : "une hausse discriminatoire" (CEDPE)

Frais de scolarité pour étudiants étrangers en France : "une hausse discriminatoire" (CEDPE)

Tribune : Les morpions algériens et français en plein délire !​ Tribune : Les morpions algériens et français en plein délire !​ 03/01/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.