Widespread damage feared as Cyclone Idai approaches the Coast of Mozambique

With Tropical Cyclone Idai expected to make landfall in central Mozambique in about 12 hours, aid workers are warning that it could cause extensive damage and displace tens of thousands of people. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has just released more than 340,000 Swiss francs from its Disaster Relief […]

With Tropical Cyclone Idai expected to make landfall in central Mozambique in about 12 hours, aid workers are warning that it could cause ext...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...