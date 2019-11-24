Alwihda Info
Women in Kuajok address social inequalities hampering efforts to gain 35 per cent political representation (by Athuai Albino)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Novembre 2019


Women in Kuajok have expressed concerns about cultural practices impeding them from obtaining the 35 per cent representation in government that last year’s revitalized peace agreement grants them. This week, the ladies were given a platform to discuss what they can do to play their part in safeguarding their allotted share at a forum organized […]

