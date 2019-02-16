Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Officials visit Morocco to prepare 2021 Annual Meetings in Marrakech


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A high-level team from the World Bank Group (WBG) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) visited Marrakech and Rabat from February 14–15 for discussions with the Moroccan Government on preparations for the WBG/IMF Annual Meetings to be hosted by the country in October 2021. During their visit, the senior officials from both institutions met with the […]

A high-level team from the World Bank Group (WBG) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) visited Marrakech and Rabat from February 14–15 f...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 14/02/2019

Tchad : deux chefs de canton réhabilités dans leurs fonctions

Tchad : deux chefs de canton réhabilités dans leurs fonctions

"Des puissances étrangères rêvent de voir le Tchad déstabilisé", Chérif Mahamat Zene "Des puissances étrangères rêvent de voir le Tchad déstabilisé", Chérif Mahamat Zene 14/02/2019

Populaires

Déby : "Ceux qui cherchent à déstabiliser le Tchad, m'auront sur leur chemin arme à la main"

15/02/2019

Tchad : des jeunes comparaissent pour trafic d'êtres humains

15/02/2019

Droit de réponse de l'Algérie à un article publié sur Alwihda Info

15/02/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad-Israël : que pensent les tchadiens du rétablissement des relations diplomatiques ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/02/2019 - Mounir al-Hassan

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches 30/01/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? 08/02/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 21/01/2019 - Thomas Dietrich

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? 21/01/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil