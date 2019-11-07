Alwihda Info
World Health Organization (WHO) scales up cholera vigilance in Khartoum, Sudan


6 Novembre 2019


To prevent a potential spread of the current cholera outbreak to Khartoum State – including to the country’s capital Khartoum City – and at the request of the Federal Minister of Health Dr Akram Eltoum, WHO is working closely with health partners, nongovernmental organizations, and at-risk communities to ensure that suspected cases are quickly identified […]



