WorldRemit enables remittance receivers to manage their money on their phones


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Leading online money transfer service [WorldRemit](https://www.worldremit.com/) (https://www.WorldRemit.com/en) is introducing new app features to make it easier for remittance recipients in several countries, including Cameroon, to manage funds sent from loved ones overseas. Remittance receivers in several countries, including Cameroon, can now create and access a remote WorldRemit account to: -… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/worldremit-enables-remittance-receivers-to-manage-th...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


