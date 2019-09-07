Yang Jiechi meets with Nigerian President Buhari

On 5 September local time, Yang Jiechi, Special Representative of President Xi Jinping, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, met with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja. Yang Jiechi conveyed […]

