“Yiwu China Commodity City” brand stunningly appeared in Times Square, New York

On the opening day of the 2nd China International Import Expo on November 5th, China time, the “Yiwu China Commodity City (http://www.CCCGroup.com)” brand was unveiled at Times Square in New York, attracting tourists from all over the world, competing with onlookers and becoming the focus of global trade. “Yiwu for commerce and trade, sharing the […]

On the opening day of the 2nd China International Import Expo on November 5th, China time, the “Yiwu China Commodity City (http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...