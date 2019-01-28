Young athletes come together in peace on National Unity Day in South Sudan

Twenty-year old Chika Sydney Edward Joshua has only been playing football for six years. But he is already so skilled that he’s reached the national level, playing for the South Sudan Under-23 team. “I decided to play football because I developed a love for the game. It’s a beautiful game that unites people,” he said. […]

