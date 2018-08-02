Youth Development Agency launches Women’s Month Programme

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Executive Deputy Chairperson, Ms Bavelile Hlongwa will on Saturday, 04 August 2018, launch a Women’s Month programme. In line with government, the NYDA will launch its programme under the theme “100 Years of Albertina Sisulu, Woman of Fortitude: Young Women United in Moving South Africa Forward. The programme aims […]

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Executive Deputy Chairperson, Ms Bavelile Hlongwa will on Saturday, 04 August 2018...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...