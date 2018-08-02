Youth Development Agency launches Women’s Month Programme

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Executive Deputy Chairperson, Ms Bavelile Hlongwa will on Saturday, 04 August 2018, launch a Women’s Month programme. In line with government, the NYDA will launch its programme under the theme “100 Years of Albertina Sisulu, Woman of Fortitude: Young Women United in Moving South Africa Forward. The programme aims […]
The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Executive Deputy Chairperson, Ms Bavelile Hlongwa will on Saturday, 04 August 2018...
The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Executive Deputy Chairperson, Ms Bavelile Hlongwa will on Saturday, 04 August 2018...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...