Zambia One Step Closer to Gold Cup Qualification

The Zambia Rugby National Team has moved one step closer to Gold Cup qualification after beating Madagascar 31:29 at Mufulira Rugby Club on Saturday 14th July, 2018. The game which was dominated by the visitors from kick off saw the host team being pressurised. Both Zambia and Madagascar came into the contest with a win […]

