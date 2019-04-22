Zambia Rugby Hosts World Rugby Services Manager

World Rugby Services Manager for Africa Steph Nel is in Zambia, Mr Nel who is accompanied by World Rugby Coach Trainer Denver Wannies and Get Into Rugby Coordinator for Central and Southern Africa Johnbosco Muamba, who is also a World Rugby Referee Educator. The trio is in the country for a Union Review and other […]

World Rugby Services Manager for Africa Steph Nel is in Zambia, Mr Nel who is accompanied by World Rugby Coach Trainer Denver Wannies and Get Into Rugby Coordinator for Cent...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...