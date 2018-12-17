Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) to adopt Two League System for 2019 Season

The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has proposed the splitting of the league into two as a way of improving competition between teams. Speaking in interview ZRU Communications Manager Tom Chaloba said the Union organized a council meeting where a number of issues we’re discussed by Chairpersons & Secretaries. Chaloba said after deliberations, it was agreed […]

